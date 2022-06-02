ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – According to the CDC, people ages 12 to 20 account for about 10% of all alcohol consumed in the U.S, and one Marquette County awareness campaign has a goal to ensure booze stays out of the hands of kids.

The campaign is called Project Sticker Shock and its mission is to educate the public and change attitudes towards purchasing and supplying alcohol to minors.

“So we’re here to organize youth to place stickers on the outside of beer boxes reminding consumers that if they’re too young to buy it, don’t supply it,” Ashly Gleason, Coordinator for the Marquette County Cares Coalition (MC²) said.

“I think raising awareness for this issue is very important, especially throughout communities,” Emilee Hebert, a Student at Westwood High School said. “It is important to keep everyone safe and especially during times of graduation and to make sure that everyone’s able to attend graduation so there are no accidents or incidents that could potentially affect the community.”

Community members, law enforcement, and teens came together at Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming on Thursday to help spread this important message.

“So it’s important to have a youth-driven effort for Project Sticker Shock so that they can be involved in changing the favorable attitudes towards providing alcohol to minors and underage drinking just in general,” Gleason said. “It’s an amazing prevention effort that is right here in our community.”

And these students are hoping that their message goes far beyond Marquette County and has a lasting impact.

“I hope that these stickers will show people that this is a real issue that’s happening and that it’s never okay to supply underage drinkers with alcohol,” Hebert said. “Hopefully these stickers will show people that people do care and people notice the issue that’s going around.”

Project Sticker Shock is just one of the many initiatives that the Marquette County Cares Coalition does year-round.