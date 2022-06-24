MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The reversal of Roe v. Wade brought out nearly 100 people to Downtown Marquette to protest the supreme court’s reversal. Protesters occupied all four corners of the intersection of Washington and Third streets adjacent to the U.S. Courthouse. Marquette City Commissioner Jenn Hill pointed out that Michigan still has safeguards in place affording women in Michigan access to abortions.

“There are 13 states that have had the right taken away immediately,” Jenn Hill, Marquette City Commissioner said. “Because of the actions of Governor Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan does have the right to continue to have abortions. This is necessary health care for many people for all kinds of reasons and again, the government has no right to step in between a person and their healthcare provider.”

In addition to protesting the Supreme Court decision, a petition was circulated to get voting reform measures onto the ballot.

Protesters plan to mobilize again on Saturday, June 25.