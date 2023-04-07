GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – A six month project to rebuild a section of M-35 in Gwinn is about to begin. Before construction begins, the public is invited to a meeting with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to discuss the project.

The .66 miles of M-35 extends from Smith Street to the east branch of the Escanaba River in Gwinn. The project is a collaborative effort between MDOT, Forsyth Township and the Marquette County Road Commission.

Work includes asphalt reconstruction; concrete curb, gutter and sidewalk ramps; storm sewer; drainage repairs; bridge approaches; watermain; sanitary sewer; detour route improvements; and pavement markings. The total investment for the project is $4.4 million.

Work is expected to begin in May and be completed in October. During the project, traffic will be maintained using lane closures under traffic regulators and directional detours.

There will be a short presentation on Tuesday, April 18 at 2 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer period. The meeting is being held at the Gwinn Clubhouse at 165 N. Maple St. in Gwinn.

Updates on the project will be posted on MDOT’s Mi Drive website, and will also be shared on social media.