MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Queen City Half Marathon comes back to Marquette on Saturday, July 30. This is the second year the event is being held.

Runners can either participate in the Breakwater 5K that starts at 8:00 a.m. or the half marathon which begins at 8:05 a.m. and takes participants through the beautiful scenes of Marquette.

“Basically runs along the lake, around the island,” said Derek Lindstrom, Race Director, Queen City Half Marathon. “We’ll finish right down in front of Ore Dock Brewing. It’s a beautiful course it really is. Fast at points, challenging at points but it’s an honest 13.1 miles.”

Portions of the proceeds from the races benefit JJ Packs. It’s a food assistance program for students and their families at Marquette Area Public Schools so they don’t go hungry on weekends and vacations when they are not in school.

“I was one of those kids growing up,” said Lindstrom. “We didn’t have anything like JJ Packs so it’s a huge deal having growing up here, I couldn’t imagine a better charity for us. They were our charity last year well.”

You can either sign up for the race in person at Queen City Running Company in Downtown Marquette or by clicking here.