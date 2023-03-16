MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – St. Patrick’s Day started a day early for some runners in the Marquette area Thursday evening. Queen City Running Company held their second annual Shamrock Sprint one mile run in downtown Marquette.

Besides the fitness aspect, fun was definitely had. Participants decked out in their finest green attire and celebrated the Irish holiday.

“It’s the second annual Shamrock Sprint presented by Queen City Running Company and The Courtyards,” said Paige Du Bois, General Manager/Event Coordinator, Queen City Running Company. “So we’re teaming up for this year’s event and it’s just a way to kick-off St. Patrick’s Day weekend. We typically have our pub runs on Thursdays, so it was kind of just a glorified pub run/group run. People get a pint glass out of it, a $5 drink ticket, awards at the end, as well.”

Queen City Running Company’s next race is Saturday, April 15, the Angry Bear 5K. To sign up, click here.