ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s time to Raise the Woof for the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS)!

Next Friday, UPAWS will be holding its Raise the Woof Comedy Night fundraiser at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center in Ishpeming. The show will feature stand-up comedians Jeff Pfoser and Rick Logan, who are a part of a group called Raise the Woof. They are comedians committed to raising money and spreading awareness for animal rescue.

“I mean, it’s January. It’s just kind of cold and blustery and the holidays have died down. So, it’s just really nice to get out and laugh and reconnect with people,” said UPAWS Board President Leslie Hurst. “We do have a 50/50. We’ll have some bucket raffles going on. It’s just for a great cause, it’s a fun night out. I mean, who doesn’t like to laugh?”

Raise the Roof Comedy Night for UPAWS will be held on Friday, January 20th at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center in Ishpeming. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Cocktail and light appetizer services will be available. Advanced tickets are $20.00 each or two for $30.00.

At the door, all tickets are $20.00. To purchase tickets online, click here.