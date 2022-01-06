ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Laugh your tail off next Friday, January 14 for the Raise the Woof Comedy Show Fundraiser.

Benefits from the show will benefit UPAWS. Raise the Woof is a group of comedians committed to raising money and spreading awareness for animal rescue, giving animals a voice through laughter. The show will feature two comedians: Steve Mazan and Cal Murata.

The show will be held at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center in Ishpeming. Doors open at 7:00 pm and the show starts at 8:30 pm. Cocktail and light appetizer service available. There will be a 50/50 raffle. Advanced tickets are $20 single and $30 a couple, and at the door, all tickets will be $20.00. The show is suggested for ages 16+. Tickets are general admission seating and seating is first come first serve at tables.

To learn more about Raise the Woof, click here.

Latest stories