MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking to get your concealed carry weapon (CCW) permit, Rapid Self-Defense, based in Marquette County, is now offering an NRA CCW course.

The NRA CCW course is the latest pistol course released by The National Rifle Association (NRA).

The course length is at least 16 hours of classroom time and three hours of range time with live fire. Topics covered include the safe storage, use, and handling of a pistol, ammunition knowledge, shooting positions, and much more. Instructor David Hegstad says passing this course is not easy but can be accomplished by competent beginners and experienced shooters.

“There is no shoot qualification for the state of Michigan,” said Hegstad. “That just means you go to the range; you learn how to shoot. As long as 30 rounds go through the gun, you fulfilled the requirements. The NRA course there is a shoot requirement you’re going to be shooting from concealment from three yards, five yards, seven yards and 15 yards from the target. There are multiple ways you can be disqualified. If one of your bullets goes outside the target completely, that is a disqualification. You will not pass this class if you do not hit the target. So, my job as the instructor is to make sure that you hit the target and I will work with whoever it is rather longer, however long it takes for us to hit that target.”

Courses will be held at the new DNR shooting range in Richmond Township. Participants must be 21 or older. If you’d like to sign-up for a course, you can do so online at rapidselfdefense.org.