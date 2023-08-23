MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Marathon Powered by NMU will be here before you know it. Runners will take off from Ishpeming the morning of Saturday, September 2 and Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme is one of them.

With countdown on to race day, Rebecca sat down with Marquette Marathon Race Director, Derek Lindstrom on what the road ahead looks like.

With not much time before the big day, Lindstrom says this is where the taper off of training miles begins. He also says, don’t get sick, don’t get hurt and to start the race at your pace and not to bolt at the starting line or you’ll wear out pretty fast.

There is still time to sign up for the marathon or the other races going on like the marathon relay, half marathon, 5K or kid’s 1-mile run.

For more information on the races, click here.