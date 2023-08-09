MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – When it comes to training for a marathon, diet is crucial in order to fuel your workouts and properly recover.

As Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme trains for the Marquette Marathon Powered by NMU, she spoke with Lauren Spranger from Marquette Nutrition who gave some tips while training for the marathon and how to fuel on race day. Some important tips she recommends is having a food journal, staying away from things like red meat which digests slowly before a big race and to not try anything new on race day.

Marquette Nutrition offers a wide variety of products for people who are training for marathon or just looking to live a healthier lifestyle. They offer meals, juices and smoothies and supplements just to name a few.

For more information on Marquette Nutrition, click here.