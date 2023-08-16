MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The countdown is on as we approach the Marquette Marathon Powered by NMU.

Knowing the course is important and can help in your overall success when running the marathon. Marquette Marathon Race Director, Derek Lindstrom showed Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme some of the key points on the course as she prepares to embark on the 26.2 mile journey on Saturday, September 2.

The marathon takes off from the starting line on W. Euclid Street in Ishpeming by the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum at 7:30 a.m. Then, it’s basically downhill running as you cruise through Ishpeming, Negaunee, Negaunee Township and Marquette Township.

Then, the real work starts at around mile 16 which is the corner of Spring Street and Lakeshore Blvd in Marquette. Lindstrom says runners might find this mentally challenging as the it goes from downhill running to flat running.

Another key point on the course is the hill at Presque Isle Park. It’s not a terrible trek ordinarily, but at mile 22 on the course, it could pose a threat to runners. Lindstrom recommends running, walking or even driving up the hill before race day.

Lastly, the course ends at NMU’s Superior Dome. That’s where the hard-earned medals will be given, and people will be cheering on as runners complete this great accomplishment.