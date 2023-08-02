MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In one-month, Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme will take on the Marquette Marathon Powered by NMU.

This week, Rebecca meets up with Paige Du Bois, General Manager of Queen City Running Company to discuss what kinds of shoes runners should be wearing, especially for a run as a long as a marathon.

It’s more than just shoes that QCRC offers in being a resource to runners in the area. Besides clothing products, they also offer hydration and fuel products to keep runners fueled on the course. They also offer community group runs as a way for runners in the community to support one another.

Queen City Running Company is located at 130 W. Baraga Avenue, Marquette. To learn more about what Queen City Running Company has to offer, click here.