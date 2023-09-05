MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Hundreds of people were in Marquette Saturday for the Marquette Marathon.

Things got underway Friday evening with the one mile Pebble Fun Run, then the big races began Saturday morning with the marathon, marathon relay, half marathon and Wildcat 5K. While the views along the course help a bit, racers had to battle some pretty warm temperatures as the morning went on.

After months of training, Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme was successful in her mission and completed the full race.

“I can’t believe I just ran a marathon,” said Bartelme. “I am so.. I don’t even know what I’m feeling right now. I’m glad it’s over. I’m glad I did my training. I wonder if I did enough training though. But, at least I can say that I have ran a marathon. I don’t think I could have done it without Derek’s help. He’s ran a lot of marathons in his life and he obviously is the race director of this race. So he knows it the best out of anybody. So I think I had to top notch training in Derek.”

Rebecca finished the 26.2 mile course in six hours and 11 minutes. To view all of the results from the races, click here.