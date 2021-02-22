Red Cross urging people to donate blood now more than ever

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Red Cross is always urging people to donate blood but they are saying that the donations are of the utmost importance at this time. With severe winter weather sweeping across the nation, causing the shut down of numerous blood donation sights, Regional Communications Manager Laura McGuire said that with 21,000 blood and platelet donations missed out on, the need to make up that loss is important.

“There is always a need for blood, and it’s the blood on the shelves that really help save lives during emergencies so we really ask that people roll up their sleeves and try to help.” McGuire continued, “Blood can’t be manufactured the only way we can get it is through one another. So it is again such an important thing to have to do”

McGuire stressed that by donating blood during this time, you may also be eligible to have a hand in helping with COVID-19 efforts as well.

“The Red Cross is testing all blood products for COVID-19 antibodies, so when you do give blood if you have a high enough concentration of the COVID-19 antibodies, your donation can be used for patients in the hospital.”

The Red Cross is heavily seeking O positive and O negative blood donations but McGuire wants to remind everyone that even if you are not either of those blood types, they are still seeking all blood types as well.

If you are interested in donating blood you can visit RedCrossblood.org or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.