Reduced adoption fees at UPAWS December 6 through December 20

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Bissell pet foundation is sponsoring pets at UPAWS to reduce adoption fees.

Dogs and cats one year or older are eligible for the special pricing, small animals are of all ages. Dogs will cost $25 to adopt and cats will be $5. Adoption fees cover spay and neuter, vaccines, health checks, microchips and more.

If you’re interested in adopting, UPAWS recommends filling out an interest form online ahead of time. Adoptions are first come/first served approval, and available pets can be found online. Some dogs do require multiple meets before adoptions. In addition to the reduced fees, anyone who adopts a sponsored pet will be entered into a drawing for a new Bissell Vacuum donated by a UPAWS supporter.