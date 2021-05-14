Registration deadlines approaching for summer events in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – With COVID restrictions easing all over, more events are coming back this summer.

Bob Hendrickson, Executive Director of the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce says there will be events in that area this summer and some deadlines are approaching for those activities.

The 2021 West EndTown-wide Rummage Sale is June 11-13. Registration deadline is June 8. Click here to register.

GINCC is also a sponsor of the Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament. Registration for that is June 7. Click here to register.

To learn more about what’s going on in the west end of Marquette County, visit their Facebook page or website.