Registration now open for fall Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Registration is now open for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program, which is set for Sept. 10-12 in Marquette County.

This will mark the first-ever Michigan BOW fall gathering for women, 18 and older, who are seeking an opportunity to improve their outdoor skills in a relaxed, noncompetitive atmosphere. The traditional February and June gatherings were cancelled earlier this year because of coronavirus precautions.

“Becoming an Outdoors-Woman is a program where each individual is encouraged to learn at her own pace,” Michelle Zellar, BOW program coordinator in Newberry, said. “The emphasis is on the enjoyment, fun and camaraderie of outdoor activities and sharing in the success of one another.”

The fall BOW program is sponsored by the DNR and offers instruction in more than 20 different types of activities, including kayaking, wilderness survival, lake and fly fishing, rock climbing, geocaching, shooting sports, hammock camping, basic land navigation and introduction to turkey hunting.

“Volunteer BOW instructors provide basic and advanced teaching that is tailored to each participant’s individual ability, helping participants learn the basics in a short amount of time,” Zellar said.

BOW participants in the fall program will stay and take their classes at the UP-Bible Camp, a universally accessible facility overlooking Farmers Lake, which is situated about 20 miles south of Marquette, near Gwinn. Participants will be housed in a dorm-style facility with amenities, including a sauna, basketball courts, high ropes course, zipline, hiking and biking trails, along with easy access to a forested area.

Registration enrollment will be limited to fewer attendees than our traditional summer event which typically hosts over a hundred participants.

“All of our programs typically fill quickly, so early registration is encouraged,” Zellar said.

The $225 registration fee includes all food and lodging, as well as most equipment and supplies. The deadline for registration is Aug. 15.

A limited number of partial BOW scholarships are available to help low-income participants with the cost of registration. The scholarship application deadline is Aug. 6.

Class information and registration materials are available online at Michigan.gov/BOW. Registrations must be mailed, with payment, to the Newberry Customer Service Center stated on the form.

For more information on the fall BOW program, contact Michelle Zellar at the DNR Customer Service Center in Newberry at 906-293-5131 ext. 4004, or by e-mail at DNRBOW@michigan.gov.

A BOW Participation Survey is available to provide important information that will help shape future BOW gatherings.