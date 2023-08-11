MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – SAIL Disability Network of the Upper Peninsula is putting on their 3rd Annual Battle of the Boards cornhole tournament on Saturday, August 26 at 12:00 p.m. It’s at Mattson Lower Harbor Park during HarborFest.

Proceeds from the fundraiser go to SAIL’s One in Five campaign, which evenly funds five of SAIL’s programs.

“All of the money raised from the Battle of Boards tournament will go to funding our One in Five campaign,:” said Tim Schunann, Health and Wellness Program Manager, SAIL. “Which supports five of our biggest programs including our recreation program, our veterans program, our assistive technology program, our sled hockey program and our home safety program.”

SAIL is accepting up to 36, two-person teams to compete in the tournament. Each team costs $40. There are cash prizes for winners. First place recieves $200, $100 for second place and the Sportsmanship Award receives $50.

