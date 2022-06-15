REPUBLIC, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced on Wednesday of the arrest of Brian Albert Suomi, 60 of Republic, for child sexually abusive material.

According to MSP, the investigation began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). A search of Suomi’s home netted evidence including multiple internet capable devices.

Suomi was charged with 12 counts of child sexually abusive material and 12 counts of using computers to commit a crime. Suomi was arraigned in 96th District court on Friday, June 10.

If convicted, Suomi faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of child sexually abusive activity as well as 20 years in prison for each count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.