MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – We’re all aware that the amount of snow this season in the U.P. has been less than ideal, but with this fresh batch of a couple inches, Rippling River Resort and Campground is gearing up to begin their annual lantern-lit snowshoe walks this Saturday from 6-9 p.m. It’s a one-mile walk along the Carp River, and afterwards you can warm up by the bonfire with s’mores, hot chocolates, pizza or drinks from the bar. Rippling River owner, Mark Curran, says it’s just a way they’re hoping to bring the community together.

“This weekend’s lantern walk might be more of a walk or a hike rather than a snowshoe…but it’s just a great time to get out and enjoy the snow and enjoy the outdoors. i mean, how much better can it be to come over here, walk along the river, have the lanterns lit and come back have some hot chocolate and some s’mores if you have kids coming along? We’ll have live music as well, we’ll have the bonfire going, it’ll be a great time,” said Curran. “If you haven’t had dinner, we can cook here. great pizza over here, it would just be a lot of fun and the whole idea is to just get outside and enjoy the U.P.”

These lantern snowshoe walks happen each Saturday from now until April. The walk itself is free, but if you don’t own a pair of snowshoes, you can rent some from the resort for $10. However, it’s looking like this weekend you might not need more than some boots to hike along the river. That’s why the resort is planning a Heikki Lunta Snow Party to welcome in more snow for the season. According to Finnish American folklore, Heikki Lunta is the Finnish snow god who’s character originated in the mythology of the U.P. Their Heikki Lunta snow dance event will take place on Saturday, January 13 from 4-9 p.m., and there will be live music, food and drinks, a fire dancer, and an opportunity to give back to a U.P. business who relies on snow.

“The [Noquemanon Trail Network] is looking to purchase a new grooming plate for some of their snow dogs…and they’re about $800 so we’re hoping in that evening we can raise $800. So, after the fire dance we are going to have a pass-the-hat to raise money for their snow dog grooming plate. So, we’ll have the fire dance, pass-the-hat, hopefully raise some money and have a great time. Here at the rippling river we’re all about community and giving back. That’s one of our missions is just to try to build the community better,” said Curran.

The Heikki Lunta snow party is also free and family-friendly, and that Saturday’s lantern walk will still be happening at the same time. For more information about the lantern walks or the Heikki Lunta party at the Rippling River Resort, you can visit their Facebook page here.