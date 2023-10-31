MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference, also known as Revolve CC, returns to Marquette this weekend.

Revolve CC will be two engaging days of networking, keynote speakers, creativity workshops, and more. The mission is “to energize the sustainable growth of our creative community by centering the exploration of broad creative topics, the vitality of collaboration, and opportunities for quality connections that include underrepresented groups.”

“We have three keynotes in a panel,” said Revolve CC Executive Director Keith Ellis. “So, we have Cecil Baldwin from Welcome to Night Vale, which is one of the longest running narrative podcasts. It’s very Twin Peaks, kind of equal parts creepy and funny. And then we have Florencia Clement de Grandprey, who is a mixed media artist. She paints these portraits and art on like large area rugs.

“And then our third one is Jason Quigno, who just recently got secured the sculpture down by the shore. He’s a stone sculptor. And then we’re also doing a panel on public art behind how public art enriches the area. And then on top of that, we have a lot of smaller talks throughout the day and workshops. So, we will have all sorts of different opportunities for different areas, from music, to theater, to business to technology, design, you know, all of the areas that you could possibly think of,” said Ellis.

Revolve CC will be held at the Masonic Center in Marquette Friday, November 3 from noon to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, November 4 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend. Tickets are available now for purchase at revolvecc.net/registration. General ticket sales will be available at the door, as well.