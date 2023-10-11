NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Officials with the Michigan State Police held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new Regional Communications Center at the Negaunee post Wednesday.

The new center is 6,000 square feet, an upgrade from the previous 1,100 square-foot room co-located at the Negaunee MSP post, and is designed to accommodate up to 16 emergency dispatch council positions. The new center has updated technology, high-tech multi-purpose conference rooms, office spaces, and even promotes mental health with a peaceful, quiet room for dispatchers to take time and space during their shift if they need it.



F/Lt. Michael Teachout, an operations Section Commander for MSP, says that this new center should only bring better service to the Upper Peninsula.

“By having the new center, we’re going to have more modern systems, more connectivity, and then that keeps everybody safe because you have faster response times, we can dispatch people more accurately and give better service to the Upper Peninsula,” said Teachout.

Teachout says the new facility has taken a lot of blood, sweat and tears since it’s groundbreaking two years ago, and MSP is happy to finally see it completed.