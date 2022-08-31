MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the Sugarloaf Mountain expansion.

The Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area Enhancement Project was made possible by a $45,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund. The total project cost approximately $100,000. Components of this grant include interpretive trail signs, a smart waste collection system, a picnic area, a vault toilet, and ADA-accessible parking.

“We take it very seriously to protect this natural asset that we have,” said Thyra Karlstrom, manager of planning, community development, recreation, and forestry in Marquette County. “So we want to make sure that the way we enjoy it today is the same way that future generations can enjoy it as well. When we work with community members and we collaborate with other partners to develop these projects such as the content of the signs, it just, it means more. It increases its value.”

This project is part of several other projects to improve the Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area. The area has seen an influx of visitors over the last few years, and a lack of parking had led to public safety concerns. The county added a second parking lot at Sugarloaf, that project was completed in the fall of 2020.