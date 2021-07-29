Road closures announced for Saturday half marathon in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Queen City Running is hosting a half marathon Saturday that will require temporary road closures.

For the start of the race, Spring Street between Third Street and Lakeshore Boulevard will be closed to traffic and Lakeshore Boulevard and Front Street will both be closed to through traffic between Main Street and Baraga Avenue from 7 to 9 a.m. Traffic will be detoured around the closure using Main Street, Baraga Avenue and Third Street.

The course will continue south on the City multiuse path, turn around near South Beach Park and will continue north following the path to Presque Isle Park. Runners will run around Peter White Drive and return on the path, head west on Hawley street following the path to Wright Street, then Washington Street and back to the finish area on Spring Street.

The City encourages motorists to use caution at road crossings and to be alert for runners and road crossing

attendants.