MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 44th annual Big Bay Relay race is planned to take place this Saturday, May 20, 2022. The race begins at 8:00 am at Kaufman Sports Complex in Marquette and will run along County Road 550 to Draver Park in Big Bay.

Race organizers are emphasizing the safety of race participants. Drivers are asked to be careful of runners and crew cars that will be occupying the right and left sides of County Road 550 from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm on Saturday. Organizers say that ‘race in progress’ signs will be posted in Marquette and Big Bay.

A total of 40 teams will participate in the event this year. This year’s race will also feature two senior teams who will be walking the race course beginning at 6:30 am. All runners will be wearing a reflective strap and running on the left hand side of the road.

The Noquemanon Trail Network/Big Bay Pathway is hosting the 2022 race. Funds raised from the race will support the BIg Bay Pathway.

The ending of the race at Draver Park will include food from Bearded Lady Creations and music by Los Bromanceros. The event is sponsored by Travel Marquette, Eagle Mine, Floline Media, Bearded Lady Creations, and Queen City Running Company.