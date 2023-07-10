MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Secretary of State held an informational clinic Monday on NMU’s campus in Marquette.

It’s called Road to Restoration. It’s a new program set up by Michigan’s Secretary of States office to help residents get their driver’s license back after a suspension or a revocation. Deputy Legal Director Khyla Craine points out the need for such a program.

“We’re here,” said Craine “We have members of our team from the Department of State, as well as volunteer attorneys, to be able to go over with you what you need to do to get your driver’s license restored, whether that is paid fines or fees to a district court, or if you have to go through our administrative hearing process. We let you know what that process is and go over that with you so that you can travel down that road to restore your driving privilege.”

This is not an amnesty program this is an informational clinic that will point residents in the right direction and outline the steps necessary to regain their driving privileges. State Representative Jenn Hill believes this effort will benefit our entire society.

“You can get that critical driver’s license back so that you can get to work. Visit your family, do what you need to do to be a part of society,” explained Hill. “We don’t want you to be having to hang out in the shadows we want you to come back, you’re making the right moves. We want you to come back and join us and get that driver’s license. It’s so critical for getting a job.”

Great Lakes surfer Daniel Schetter is grateful for this program and the personal assistance he received.

“I’m really grateful for the program,” said Schetter. “Clay was helping me; she went above and beyond I believe in helping me and pointing me in the right direction and I’m just excited to be able to go catch my old waves without having to hitch rides on.”

This program is a collaboration between the Michigan Secretary of State Office and Michigan’s Attorney General. If you missed Monday’s clinic there are two more scheduled in the U.P. Wednesday, July 12th in Escanaba and on July 14th in Sault Saint Marie.