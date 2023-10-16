MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you have any electronics you’ve been needing to dispose of, you’re in luck.

The Superior Watershed Partnership and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community have partnered to host an E-Waste collection event on Friday, October 20th. The event will be held from 10 am to 2 pm at the Ojibwa Casino in Marquette.

E-Waste is any electronic device or equipment that no longer has use and needs to be thrown away.

“Properly disposing of E-Waste is critical for the health of our environment and human health as well,” Kathleen Henry, the Special Projects Coordinator, Superior Watershed Partnership. “So, properly recycling your E-Waste is super important. Basically you can bring old computers, phones, televisions, printers, any of that E-Waste.”

Some electronic items that will not be accepted at this event include kitchen appliances, lamps, and vacuums.

If you are interested in learning more about the next E-Waste collection event, you can find the Superior Watershed Partnership Facebook page here.