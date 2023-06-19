CHAMPION, Mich. (WJMN) – Up on the hill of County Road AAJ in Champion you’ll find Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with quite a history on how it came to be the church you see today.

“It started in 1871 when the priest at that time, Father Peter Buruby started having masses in the homes and then by 1873 they began the efforts by building the church,” said Sr. Margey Schmelzle, Pastoral Coordinator, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. “It was because of his efforts and many of the founding mothers and fathers at that time who worked to bring about this beautiful church. It grew, it flourished, and in 1919 it was struck by a bolt of lightning and burned to the ground. At that point, the rectory was still saved, but the church was totally gone. They were able to secure a vacant Kindergarten school on the property close by. So, they brought it in on the grounds here. When they installed it, they took out the center post in the church, in the main church and as a result, the windows started spreading. So at some point, they had to have a construction crew come in, put in steel rods in the attic and pull the walls together. This was like 18 inches and if you look at the walls today, they’re still a little crooked, but it’s as far as they could pull it back. They continued, they renovated that Kindergarten building to serve the needs of the community and this main church is the original Kindergarten building. In 1983, the first pastoral coordinators were appointed to serve here, Sister Maureen and Sister Paul Bernadette. That was a huge step forward in the church.”

In 1998, the church consolidated with St. Agnes in Michigamme, which included more renovations.

“The biggest challenge of all was helping people from that community to feel at home here,” said Sr. Margey. “That was accomplished somewhat by bringing many of their very precious things from St. Agnes Church, like the chalises and vestments and windows and other artifacts that were incorporated to the Sacred Heart Church.”

Since then, Sr. Margey who has been with Sacred Heart and St. Augustine in Republic for 29 years says the parish community has grown and flourished.

“Oh it’s such a wonderful gathering of people who pray and sing and who are so spiritually in tune to what the Lord has in mind for them,” said Sr. Margey. “So that helps me to continue to lead and support and be with.”

It wouldn’t be 150 years without a celebration that people are welcome to attend this weekend.

“A very special celebration on Sunday, June 25,” said Sr. Margey. “We will have a Mass. The Bishop will preside and we will have several of our priests who were here as well as our regular parishioners and several of our summer residents who come back year after year. That will be followed by a catered dinner in our church hall.”

And the hope for the next 150 years?

“I don’t think any of us will be here for the next 150th,” said Sr. Margey laughing. “No, I don’t think so, but what I hope for is that we can continue as a community to grow spiritually. To be welcoming and kind to each other as the spirit grows among us. That’s really what I hope for.”

The celebration Mass will be at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 1727 County Road AAJ (Main Street) in Champion.