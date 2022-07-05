MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – July is National Disability pride month. To mark the occasion, Sail Disability Network of the Upper Peninsula raised the disability pride flag on Tuesday.

This unique flag contains colors representing various disabilities. Blue is for mental illness, yellow for cognitive disabilities, white for invisible or undiagnosed disabilities, red for physical disability and green for sensory disabilities. All colors are displayed in a lightning bolt pattern.

“We’re here today to raise the disability pride flag,” said Jamie Glenn, Accessibility Advocate. “July is Disability Pride Month to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the ADA, Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed into law on July 26, 1990 by George H.W. Bush.”

The disability pride flag will fly all month at SAIL’s office along Wright Street in Marquette.