SAIL Disability Network of the Upper Peninsula’s Chocolate Festival goes virtual this year

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SAIL Disability Network of the Upper Peninsula is doing their annual Chocolate Festival virtually this year.

The organization is doing a raffle for a baker’s dozen of baskets. Each basket is valued at $100 or more. Baskets are filled with chocolates, cakes, gift cards, family fun games and a chance to win a session with veteran owned U.P. Dog Whisperer.

Tickets are $5 or 6 tickets for $25. Tickets are sold at four different locations; SAIL office (1200 Wright St Marquette), Sayklly’s The Candy Store (Marquette), Marquette Food Co-op and Midtown Bakery (Negaunee).

Proceeds from the fundraiser go towards SAIL’s One in Five Annual Appeal.

For more information, click here or call the SAIL office at (906) 228-5744.

Latest stories