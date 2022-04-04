MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL) has recently purchased an Action Trackchair.

The chair will make exploring the Upper Peninsula easier, especially for people with mobility disabilities.

“We are so excited. This is a dream come true for our former Executive Director Sarah Peurakoski,” said SAIL’s Executive Director Julie Shaw. “She had had an event at one point where she was with a group and one of the participants wasn’t able to get to the terrain because of the change of terrain. She vowed that this would never happen at any activity that we provided ever again. The Action Trackchair is the answer to that. We are very excited to share with you that we have received the Action Trackchair and we are ready to take people out and utilize it.”

The Action Trackchair is a twin tracked, electric wheelchair that can navigate through grass, mud, sand, snow, and water.

“Obviously you don’t want to submerge this thing under water, but up to six to eight inches you can drive through. I mean, I had to drive it over a bunch of snow and ice to get it out here. Mud, sticks, rocks, really anything. It’s amazing, truly,” said Jack Vander Lugt, SAIL’s health and recreation coordinator.

SAIL’s ADA Coordinator Jamie Glenn already knows the first place she wants to take the Action Trackchair.

“Honestly, I really want to take it to the ice caves in Munising because I’ve never experienced that and that would be so cool to see that for the first time.”

The purchase of the $16,000 chair was made possible from local donors, Superior Health Foundation, and SAIL’s first cornhole tournament in August 2021. SAIL hopes to get more Action Trackchairs in the future.

