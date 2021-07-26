SAIL to hold cornhole tournament August 21 to raise funds for an Action Trackchair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Get your cornhole bags ready for Superior Alliance For Independent Living’s (SAIL) first-ever Battle of the Boards cornhole tournament!

SAIL will be hosting the event next month. All proceeds from the tournament will go into the One in Five Annual Appeal and be targeted for the purchase of an Action Trackchair device. SAIL will use this device in its Single Point for Activities and Recreation (SPAR) and U.P. Vets SERVED health and wellness programming.

“So, [the Action Trackchair] is a motorized wheelchair with treads and helps people get into the outdoors, out on the beach, in the snow, on the trails. Anybody living with mobility or disability, we’re trying to help get them back outdoors,” said Sarah Peurakoski, executive director of SAIL.

SAIL is looking for 36 teams, two persons per team, to sign up for the tournament. The registration fee is $50 and registration closes on August 19. The tournament will be following the official American Cornhole League rules.

SAIL is also looking for more sponsors for the event.

“We’d love to have more sponsors and people aware to help your neighbors living with a disability get this chair and actually move it around the Upper Peninsula so we’re really excited for this opportunity,” said Peurakoski.

The tournament will take place at SAIL’s Marquette location, 1200 Wright Street, on August 21. Team check-in is 10 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 10:30 a.m. You can park at the City of Marquette Municipal Building on Wright Street. Spectators are also welcome to attend.

To register your team for SAIL’s Battle of the Boards cornhole tournament, click here. Sponsorship and donor opportunities are available and information can be found at www.upsail.org.

For any further questions, please contraction Sarah Peurakoski at sarahp@upsail.org or 906-228-5744.

Latest stories