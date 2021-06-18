Sailboat capsizes between Middle Island Point and Partridge Island

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette Township Fire Rescue responded on June 17 to a report of a capsized sailboat.

One occupant was reported to be in the water while another was with the boat. A civilian in a canoe was assisting the sail boat’s crew. Rescue personnel made contact with the sail boat personnel using a surf board and the Coast Guard provided back up. The sailboat and crew were assisted to the shore and the emergency was terminated.

Marquette City Fire, Chocolay Township Fire, Marquette County Special Operations, Marquette County 131, UPHS EMS and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted in the rescue.