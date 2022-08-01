MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Salvation Army of Marquette County is asking for donations of non perishable food items for their food pantry. Some of the items on the list are peanut butter, canned soup, canned fruit, canned vegetables, crackers, and juice.

“Right now, our pantry is in need of canned items,” said Captain Matthew Darrow, the Officer at Salvation Army Marquette County. “So everything from canned fruit, canned vegetables, soups. Also dry goods, macaroni and cheese, side items, of course meat which is a big thing for everybody right now I believe. Really anything non-perishable that people can spare with, or get one or two extra from the store that they are willing to donating to help out the community.”

The Salvation Army in Marquette County has seen an increase in need in. If you have any of these items that you can spare, they ask that you consider donating to help those in need.

“For our region, we have seen an increase of about 30% as far as how many we are helping with our food pantries, and our feeding programs, so we do need that help,” said Darrow. “Again, help can come in many different ways, whether that’s, uh, coming down and giving some time to help serve those that are in need, giving to the thrift stores with donations of any kind, whether it’s materialistic or monetary, or giving time to volunteer over there and help us out. Anything is helpful.”

They Salvation Army of Marquette County and Escanaba are both hosting a backpack and school supply assistance program for all school aged children. If you are would like to sign up, you must do so by Friday, August 12th or you will be added to a stand-by list and will be contacted if any school supplies are left.

“So, on distribution day, parents that have signed their kids up for the back to school supplies, whether its for Marquette County, which will again, be over in Ishpeming on August 22nd, or down in Escanaba on August 23rd, they’ll show up, they’ll present the form that they’ve been given and say ‘Hey, here’s me name. Here’s how many kids I’ve signed up.’” said Darrow. “Boys, girls, they will get a backpack full of items for back to school supplies to then help them out for the soon to start school year.”

For Marquette County residents, the distribution for the school supplies will be on Monday, August 22 from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm at the Salvation Army location in Ishpeming. The Island Food Truck will be serving lunch from noon until 1:00 pm.

To sign up for this program, you can call the Salvation Army Ishpeming office at (906)486-8121 or you can go into the office and sign up in person.

If you want to know more about signing up for this program, volunteering, or more about the Salvation Army in Marquette County, you can find their website here. You can find the Salvation Army in Escanaba website here.