Salvation Army Marquette County to distribute school supplies and backpacks to West Marquette County students

North Central UP

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Salvation Army Marquette County will collect and distribute back to school supplies and backpacks for Western Marquette County students.

Supplies can be dropped off at Dollar General and Family Dollar in Ishpeming as well as both Salvation Army locations. Items needed most are:

  • teen backpacks
  • pencils
  • crayons
  • pencil boxes
  • glue sticks
  • erasers
  • folders
  • note books
  • highlighters
  • colored pencils
  • markers
  • scissors

Sign up to receive a backpack at the Ishpeming Salvation Army location by calling (906) 486-8121. Registration ends on August 6 and distribution will take place on August 18 at the Ishpeming Salvation Army location.

“Several local businesses and community groups have generously donated items and money to help our children return to class equipped”,  stated Liz Nevala, a caseworker at the Ishpeming Corps.  “In the past two years, we have helped over 400 children receive much-needed supplies for school.  We look forward to making this year a success as well.”

For more information about the Back To School Back Pack giveaway, call Liz Nevala at (906) 486-8121.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories