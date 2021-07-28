Salvation Army Marquette County to distribute school supplies and backpacks to West Marquette County students

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Salvation Army Marquette County will collect and distribute back to school supplies and backpacks for Western Marquette County students.

Supplies can be dropped off at Dollar General and Family Dollar in Ishpeming as well as both Salvation Army locations. Items needed most are:

teen backpacks

pencils

crayons

pencil boxes

glue sticks

erasers

folders

note books

highlighters

colored pencils

markers

scissors

Sign up to receive a backpack at the Ishpeming Salvation Army location by calling (906) 486-8121. Registration ends on August 6 and distribution will take place on August 18 at the Ishpeming Salvation Army location.

“Several local businesses and community groups have generously donated items and money to help our children return to class equipped”, stated Liz Nevala, a caseworker at the Ishpeming Corps. “In the past two years, we have helped over 400 children receive much-needed supplies for school. We look forward to making this year a success as well.”

For more information about the Back To School Back Pack giveaway, call Liz Nevala at (906) 486-8121.