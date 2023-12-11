MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking for something fun to do this holiday season while also giving back to your community, The Salvation Army of Marquette County is still looking for volunteers to bell ring for its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

The Red Kettle Campaign is one of the main fund-raising events for The Salvation Army. Funds raised stay local and are used to support services and programs which occur throughout the year. This year’s regional kettle goal between The Salvation Army Corps in Marquette and Escanaba is $140,000.

“We have less than 14 days of bell ringing left, and we are just still looking for volunteers. we have a lot of spots open,” said Volunteer Coordinator Kristina Mutersbaugh. “It’s really a fun time right now because we’re finally getting a little bit of snow and people are in the Christmas spirit and bringing out their families and their co-workers. They’re making challenges of it, you know, office bragging rights. Families come out and sing Christmas carols, it’s really fun.”

If you would like to volunteer for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, you can go to registertoring.com to find a bell ringing location near you. Later this week, you can catch some of the Local 3 crew bell ringing on Friday, December 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Super One Foods in Marquette Township. We’ll be ringing the bells and singing Christmas carols, so if you’re in the area on Friday, make sure to stop by, say hello, and of course, donate if you’re able!