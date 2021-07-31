Salvation Army, Walmart ‘Stuff the Bus’ to provide school supplies for Marquette County students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – As life returns to normal for many, millions of American families and individuals continue to experience daily challenges that threaten their wellbeing. The back-to-school season can place a tremendous burden on families.

To meet the need, The Salvation Army is working with Walmart to to collect school supplies for local children in need during the annual Stuff the Bus event on Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday Aug. 9 at the Marquette Walmart location.

“There are thousands of children heading back to school in Marquette County this year, and and many of them are struggling to make ends meet,” Cari Detmers, Development Director at The Salvation Army Marquette County, said. “By donating school supplies for a child in need, you can empower families to start the school year well and achieve success in the future. It’s the boost of confidence they need when getting back to normal after a challenging year.”

The Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus school supply drive will take places at more than 4,500 Walmart stores across the country. Shoppers can purchase and drop off items at collection bins at the front of each store or search their local Salvation Army’s online Registry for Good to donate supplies online with just a few quick clicks.

Walmart and The Salvation Army have partnered for more than 30 years to meet community needs through a range of social services, helping individuals and families overcome poverty and economic hardships.

Since the start of the pandemic, The Salvation Army of Marquette County has provided more than 24,000 meals, 4,000 families served, and financial assistance to local families and individuals.

With children returning to the classroom after the pandemic, school supplies will be critical to helping them prepare and succeed.

All supplies will be distributed to families in the community where they are given, to help local children enter the school year ready to succeed.

To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit www.samarquette.org