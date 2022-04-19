UPDATED 6:59 P.M. ON 4/19/2022: At 3:57 P.M. on Tuesday, April 19 Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to Northwoods Road near US-41 in Marquette Township.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found a 2007 Peterbilt Truck hauling sand that had been overturned due to defective breaks. Officers say that the truck was traveling Eastbound on US-41 when the brakes began to give out. The driver began to make a turn onto Northwoods Road when the truck overturned.

Officers say that the truck is owned by associated Construction and was driven by a 50-year-old Ishpeming man.

Officials say that there were no other vehicles were involved in the crash and that no injuries were reported. Crossroads heavy towing came and removed the truck. The investigation continues.

