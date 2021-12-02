SANTA!!! NMU’s ‘Elf the Musical’ opens this weekend at Forest Roberts Theatre

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – You’ve probably watched the Christmas classic movie ‘Elf’ with Will Ferrell. But have you seen the musical? Well now’s your chance.

Northern Michigan University’s Theatre and Dance students have been working hard these past couple of weeks to bring you ‘Elf the Musical’. The family-friendly production opens this weekend Friday, December 3 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, December 4 at 2 p.m. (sensory-friendly show) and 8 p.m. at the Forest Roberts Theatre. The musical is directed by Broadway actor Hunter Foster.

“Well if they love the movie, they’re going to love this musical. It’s got all the classic lines from the movie, like ‘you smell like beef and cheese’ and ‘you sit on a throne of lies’ all the Will Ferrell classic lines,” said Foster. “It’s one of the great holiday movies and this one is musicalized. And what really separates us from other holiday musicals is that it’s got a great score and has a lot of dancing. So it’s a really big Broadway musical with singing and dancing and Santa, I mean it’s got everything. It’s the perfect holiday treat, I think.”

If you miss this weekend’s performances, don’t worry you still have a few chances next week, December 8 through December 11. All of those shows start at 8 p.m. To purchase your tickets for ‘Elf the Musical’, click here.

