Sawyer International Airport to add more flights

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Flights to and from Sawyer International Airport will increase beginning in May.

SkyWest (dba Delta) Air Lines will increase their flight schedule to Detroit (DTW) on May 5. with an additional turn flight to Detroit. SkyWest will continue its early morning departure along with a mid-morning departure to Detroit allowing passengers to continue their travel same day. They will also continue the daily flight to Minneapolis (MSP).

A second flight to Chicago (ORD) by American Airlines will begin May 6. The following departures will be available:

6:25 A.M., daily, SAW to DTW

6:33 A.M., daily except on Tuesdays, SAW to ORD

11:22 A.M., daily, SAW to DTW

4:37 P.M., daily, SAW to MSP

5:40 P.M., daily, SAW to ORD

The following arrivals will be available:

10:32 A.M., daily, DTW to SAW

3:27 P.M., daily, DTW to SAW

3:45 P.M., daily, ORD to SAW

9:20 P.M., daily except on Tuesdays, ORD to SAW.

10:27 P.M., daily, MSP to SAW

Sawyer international Airport says they and the airline industries have enhanced protocols, frequent cleaning and are providing temporary changes, including requiring passengers to wear face coverings, to provide the safest travel experience for our passengers.

Additionally, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is now allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags. The containers will need to be screened separately. All other liquids, gels and aerosols continue to be limited to 3.5 ounces or 100 milliliters in a one quart-size bag.

Visit Sawyer International Airport’s website for more information.