MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On December 8 at 7:00 A.M. Officers and Detectives from the Marquette Police Department were made aware of a possible school threat at Bothwell Middle School.

The alleged threat was reported to have been made by a student at the school. The Marquette Police Department conducted a thorough investigation and the reported threat was found to be unsubstantiated.