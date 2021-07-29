Scrap tire collection planned for August

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority will host a scrap tire cleanup next week after receiving a grant from EGLE.

The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Compost/Rubbish site located at 1415 Pioneer Road. Marquette County residents will have the opportunity to bring up to 10 tires at a time.

Car and truck tires that are 22.5 inches in diameter or less (with or without rims) will be accepted at this collection. Larger tires, tractor tires and tires on split rims will not be accepted. See the MCSWMA

website for more information on disposing of these types of tires.

For more information, call the MCSWMA at (906) 249-4125.