MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – You never know what type of situation you could end up in, but knowing some basic self-defense techniques could just save your life.

Rapid Self-Defense is a business based out of Ishpeming that provides instruction and training in violence prevention, self-defense, and martial arts. Next month, Rapid Self-Defense will be offering a self-defense seminar for women. It’s a six-hour seminar that will focus on non-physical strategies to avoid and escape violent situations. Fighting techniques will also be taught. A variety of topics will also be covered including the predators you do and do not know, pre-emptive and reactive strategies, and post-conflict routine.

“Rapid Self-Defense has been kind of a brain project of mine since 2019,” said Owner/Instructor David Hegstad. “And what I hopefully in the end, want to be able to offer is anything self-defense related, whether individual self-defense, group self-defense, self-defense involving empty hands, weapons, as well as concealed carry down the line. And so, I really want to be kind of a one stop shop for anything self-defense related.”

The seminar will be held on Saturday, August 19 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center in Peninsula Room IV. It is encouraged that you sign up with a friend or family member who can act as a training partner.

To register, you can visit rapidselfdefense.org.