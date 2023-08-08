NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – As part of her multi-day tour across the Upper Peninsula, US Senator Debbie Stabenow (D) Michigan stopped in Negaunee on Tuesday to meet with administration of and tour the renovations of Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) new facility.

Senator Stabenow helped create the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) program.

“It started with my Republican colleague, Senator Roy Blunt and I. He’s from Missouri. He just retired. He was my partner for ten years. We worked to set up a demonstration project, to show that it worked, to expand it. We have funded 500 clinics across the country. We desperately need this in the U.P. We have the funding, we just need to begin phasing in the number of clinics and the funding,” said Sen. Stabenow.

GLRC is in line to get a CCBHC grant to allow them to expand community behavioral health clinics. It’s a startup grant to get everything in place to take the next step of getting certified for Medicaid insurance.

“A very big thing for me has been to pass nationwide legislation to fully fund behavioral health. We did that as part of the gun safety bill.” Stabenow continued, “It took ten years to get it all the way there. It was something that is bipartisan. President Biden strongly supports it. His administration is moving very quickly to implement it. Governor Whitmer is supporting the implementation in Michigan. So we are moving quickly to get as many clinics certified.”

Senator Stabenow joined President Biden at the White House in July to highlight the success of the behavioral health initiative and to announce a new effort to ensure mental health is treated the same as physical health. The event at the White House unveiled a new rule to strengthen the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act and, “close loopholes private insurance plans use to not provide parity between physical and behavioral health coverage.” The rule would make sure Americans with private health insurance can better access mental health benefits under their insurance plans.

While GLRC waits to find out if it will be awarded funding from this latest round of grants, final details are being completed at their new facility on Malton Road in Negaunee.

“We’re getting really close here to our open house and ribbon cutting event at the end of august on the 31st. We’d like to welcome the public from 3-5 to come in for a tour,” said GLRC CEO Greg Toutant. “What will be available at that time is walking through our new women’s treatment facility complete with women with children and detox programming recovery housing and transitional care, behavioral health support programming, medical services, behavioral health outpatient, all under one umbrella for more holistic care. We’re getting really close. We expect an occupancy permit sometime in September.”