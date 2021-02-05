Senior skate back on at Lakeview Arena

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – After having to take a break for COVID-19 safety, seniors are back on the ice again for senior skate at Lakeview arena.

The first night back was January 22. Maureen McFadden, Senior Services Manager for the City of Marquette, says the program is free.

“We have our senior skate program it is open for individuals 55 years of age and older, it is a free program we even have free skate rentals this year and we are encouraging everyone to come out, get active, have a little bit of fun in a safe environment with everything going on with COVID-19,” said McFadden.

Masks and social distancing are required at the arena while skating. McFadden says they’ve been getting about 10 people out for Senior Skate this year.

“We have plenty of room for more people still meeting safety guidelines and we’re hoping to see some new faces in the coming weeks,” said McFadden.

Mary DeMarse has been ice skating for 60 years and says coming to senior skate is a great social event.

“We have found this to be a great social event, good exercise and everybody is just so friendly so it really makes for a good time,” said DeMarse.

DeMarse and McFadden both say you don’t have to be a skilled skater to join in the fun.

“If you are nervous about coming or trying it out we do have some assisted technology donated to us by Superior Alliance for Independent living, they are adult skate aids and we encourage someone who may be unsure to come out and there’s always a staff member here from the Marquette Senior Center to help assist and guide you along in the process,” said McFadden.

DeMarse says if you haven’t skated in a long time, senior skate is the time to pick it back up.

“It’s not like you know you’ll have the little ones to knock you down, you’re going to feel a lot safer and there’s always someone here that’s willing to help you skate around if you need any help in any way,” said DeMarse.

Senior Skate takes place from 7:00 P.M. until 8:30 P.M. on Fridays until March 19.