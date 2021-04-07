Sheriff Zyburt provides March numbers and puts a call out for correctional officers

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – As the warmer temperatures arrive and more people are out as the pandemic slowly comes to an end, Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says their office was busy in March. This included; road patrol, recovering a body and responding to structure fires.

Sheriff Zyburt says correctional officers are needed to work at the county jail. They currently have a shortage and are looking for people to help protect the community in this way.

People interested can call (906) 225-8435.