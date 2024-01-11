MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Friends of Shiras Planetarium is asking the community for its help to save the facility.

Housed in Marquette Senior High School, the Shiras Planetarium has been providing education and entertainment in Marquette since 1965, and it’s in desperate need of technology upgrades. Shiras Planetarium Director Becky LaBrecque says replacing its digital projection system will allow more programming and teaching abilities for many years to come.

“Our digital projection system stopped working in 2017, and so we have been fundraising since that time, and working towards solutions. And then our start projector is circa 1992, and lately the star projector has not been feeling well. We’re really at this critical time where we want to continue programming for the public, we actually want to expand our educational offerings, but we really just don’t have the technology to do so. So, we’ve reached a point in our journey where we need the public’s help if they’d like to keep this gem going in the community,” said LeBrecque.

Friends of Shiras Planetarium, which is made up of a board of community members, has launched a capital campaign to raise $800,000 for a new digital projection system, as well as ongoing fundraising to establish an endowment for future tech needs. With state funding and other donations received, the Friends of the Shiras Planetarium currently needs $200,000 before the state of Michigan funding expires at the end of the year.

“So currently we need $700,000, which sounds like a daunting task, but thanks to a $250,000 donation from the Shiras Institute we’re on our way,” said Friends of Shiras Planetarium President Stephanie Jones. “And we have a $250,000 donation from the state of Michigan, but if we don’t make our $700,000 by the end of the year, we will lose that state of Michigan money. So, we are really on a quest to get the rest of our funding. Our current situation right now is we are working with our larger donors, $5,000 and up towards that $700,000. We have a few, and right now we’re looking for our larger donors.”

A laser system was added in 2018, which was paid for by the revenue from the planetarium and grant funds. Multiple laser shows are put on each month to help sustain the planetarium. Shiras Planetarium makes about $23,000 annually, which covers operational costs. Laser shows are the main income provider for the facility. For a schedule of laser shows at the planetarium, click here.

If you would like to learn more about these fundraising efforts or donate to the Shiras Planetarium, please visit friendsofshirasplanetarium.org.