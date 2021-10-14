Shiras Steam Plant Boiler #3 comes down

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Today, the Shiras Steam Plant Boiler #3 was removed from the building.
This Boiler Unit was the largest at the Shiras Steam Plant, supplying over 90% of the power to our community since the early 80’s.
Marquette Board of Light and Power tells Local 3 News, the demolition of the Shiras Steam Plant is still on track to be completed by year end.
