Shiras Steam Power Plant Christmas tree to shine once more

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Shiras Steam Plant is scheduled for demolition this summer but the Marquette Board of Light and Power will light the Christmas tree on the plant one more time on April 9, 10 and 11.
They invite the Marquette Community to visit for one final look and photo opportunity before it’s gone. If community members would like to share pictures, they can do so on Marquette Board of Light and Power’s Facebook Page.
