Shoe Sensation expected to open new store in Marquette this Spring

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A new shoe store is coming to Marquette, which means more employment for the area.

The storefront between Ulta Beauty and PetSmart along US-41 has been empty since Shoe Dept. closed its doors in Summer 2020. This Spring, the footwear chain, Shoe Sensation, will soon fill the vacant building.

But what makes Shoe Sensation different from the previous shoe store that once occupied the lot?

“[We’re] definitely small town-focused. That’s our bread and butter,” said Theresa Borgen, the market president for Shoe Sensation. “We like the service side of things. we’re not a sit-and-fit, all stock is on the floor. I think what’s really different is us really trying to be embedded in the communities we serve, really looking for charity opportunities. We do a lot of work in safety business.”

The company plans to meet with local business organizations to find ways to help sponsor things such as youth programs, whether it be from athletics to school bands.

“What would we do for the community? We’ve got to sit down and partner with people. Normally when I go into the community, I sit down with the Chamber [of Commerce] president and talk about what is out there and how do we stay relevant in this community, and every community is different,” said Borgen.

With over 200 stores nationwide, and one other location in the Upper Peninsula, Escanaba, the company is passionate about providing affordable footwear for every member of a family, especially the youth.

“We’re all name brands, so anything you can think of from athletic to dress at that family value. We don’t do high-end Birkenstocks or high-end UGGs, we do BEARPAW. So we’re really looking at that, you know, median income, affordable shoes for the family,” said Borgen.

Shoe Sensation plans to have its grand opening for Marquette in late April, early May and currently looking to hire for all positions. Click here to learn more.